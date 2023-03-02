Washington, DC (March 1, 2023) – Today, Broccoli City and partner Live Nation Urban announce that the beloved Broccoli City Festival is returning to the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, DC July 15–16, 2023.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 15, with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Rema, Ice Spice, Finesse 2 Tymes, Tia Corine and OG Bobby Billions. The festivities continue on Sunday, July 16, with a special hometown headlining set from Brent Faiyaz, Kodak Black, Glorilla, Chloe Bailey, Asake, Coco Jones, Fat Trel, Lola Brooke, LARussell and Tre’ Amani.