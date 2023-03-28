Brian Regan Comedy Shows

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

April 7th-8th 8:00 pm.