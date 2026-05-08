Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Bocce & Brews: Monthly Drop In Series
600 Howard Road Southeast #Suite 100 Washington, DC 20020
Atlas Brew Works Bridge District Brewery & Tap RoomMore details
About This Event
Roll into spring and summer with Red Rover Movement’s Bocce & Brews nights—one Wednesday each month!
Whether you’re a seasoned player or just bocce‑curious, you’re welcome to jump in. No team needed, no pressure, just good vibes, great beer, and connecting with neighbors.
Plus, every dollar from bocce play goes directly to support the Red Rover Movement, a local nonprofit that raises funds to help DC and MD kids experience the joy of the outdoors. You’re not just having fun… you’re making a difference.
- Date: July 15
- Time: Drop in anytime 6–8 PM
- Cost: $10 to play bocce (all proceeds support Red Rover Movement)
Come toss a few balls, grab a brew, build real connections, and be part of the Red Rover Movement.
Tags
Share with friends