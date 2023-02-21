Sunday // Feb 26, 2023

Black History Month Fashion Show

5555 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD
$135

About this event

Please join us for our second annual fashion show in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue. This year, we will celebrate Black History Month by highlighting Black designers. Attendees will be treated to a professional fashion show, performances by Ellington students, a silent auction, and a light brunch with refreshments, as well as an Ellington students-curated fashion presentation and an exclusive shopping experience.

Plus 10% of Saks qualifying purchases from 2/24 to 2/26 will be donated to the school!

Date and Time

Sunday // Feb 26, 2023, 11:00 am
Doors open at 10:30 AM

Location

Saks Fifth Avenue
