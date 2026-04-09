Put a new spin on your commute! Join us on Bike to Work Day and experience the fun of cruising into work on two wheels. REGISTER AND ATTEND TO SNAG A FREE T-SHIRT and you’ll be joined by thousands of others across the DMV who embrace a healthier, happier, and more sustainable way to get to work. Bike to Work Day is a FREE EVENT, co-organized by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Commuter Connections program and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.