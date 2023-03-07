Friday // Mar 10, 2023

BGR!FEST™ After Dark: Who Rocks Next?

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
BGR!FEST™ After Dark presents the WHO ROCKS NEXT stage, a concert and celebration spotlighting women music artists and the next generation of rising talent as part of its signature concert series. Experience the live performances featuring Philadelphia artist AAries, rising star Kenya VaunRes, and DJ Ty Alexander.

About BGR!FEST™

Curated by CEO and founder Beverly Bond, BGR!FEST™  features concerts, discussions, workshops, and free community events. BGR!FEST™ is an extension of the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand, providing another platform to showcase the talents, vision and innovation of women of color. The multiday event serves as one of the premiere global destination events to celebrate the voices of women around the world.

For additional information on BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™, visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.

Friday // Mar 10, 2023, 09:30 pm
Doors open at 9:00 pm

Studio K, The Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts
