Get ready to shout BINGO and soak up some sun vibes at the coolest beach bingo around!

Escape to the beach every Sunday with Beach Party Bingo at Calico!

Join us every Sunday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, July 12 through September 27, for an afternoon of beach vibes, great company, and exciting bingo games.

Whether you’re playing for fun or hoping to take home a prize, Beach Party Bingo is the perfect way to spend your Sunday. Bring your friends, grab a drink, and enjoy a laid-back afternoon filled with tropical tunes, good energy, and plenty of chances to win.