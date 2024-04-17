B.B.B. Sunday’s at Calico – Burgers, Beer + BINGO

Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Official Fray Event
CalicoMore details
Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun: burgers, beer, and bingo! 🍺🎰🍔
Starting April 21 through July 7, join us every Sunday at Calico for our B.B.B. Sunday’s – Burgers, Beer + BINGO series!
Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.
Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!
InterestsEvents, Fray events, Bingo, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodLogan Circle, Mt. Vernon, Downtown
