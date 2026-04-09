Art Day – Celebrating “Water’s Edge”
Saturday, April 18, 2026

Art Day – Celebrating “Water’s Edge”

Fourth Street & Independence Avenue, SW Washington, DC 20560

National Museum of the American Indian National Mall

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About This Event

Join the museum to celebrate the exhibition “Water’s Edge: The Art of Truman Lowe”. Visitors are invited to experience the first major retrospective of acclaimed Hoocąk (Ho-Chunk) artist Truman Lowe, featuring nearly 50 evocative sculptures and drawings. Join a curator-led tour in the morning, followed by an afternoon panel discussion, and young visitors (recommended for ages 4-10) can enjoy a brief highlights tour with a museum educator followed by a hands-on art activity.

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Date

Saturday, April 18, 2026 10:30 am

Location

National Museum of the American Indian National Mall
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