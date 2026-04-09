Art Day – Celebrating “Water’s Edge”

Join the museum to celebrate the exhibition “Water’s Edge: The Art of Truman Lowe”. Visitors are invited to experience the first major retrospective of acclaimed Hoocąk (Ho-Chunk) artist Truman Lowe, featuring nearly 50 evocative sculptures and drawings. Join a curator-led tour in the morning, followed by an afternoon panel discussion, and young visitors (recommended for ages 4-10) can enjoy a brief highlights tour with a museum educator followed by a hands-on art activity.