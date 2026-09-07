Amy Jay + Remi Goode + Eli Lev

Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8:00 PM (All ages)

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Amy Jay

For Fans of: Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton, Phoebe Bridgers

NYC based indie alt-folk singer songwriter Amy Jay’s songs are like plastic knives—pliable, yet cutting. She is a master of exploring what makes the vulnerable acceptable, embracing nervous laughter in awkward situations, and alluding to the Joycean concept of what makes the universal specific. Throughout her new album, Mnemonics, she transforms mantras of self-help folk songs into indie rock panoramas that alternatingly float, stun, and comfort.

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Remi Goode

FFO: Madison Cunningham, Suzanne Vega, Phoebe Bridgers

Remi Goode is a classical guitarist and choral singer turned alternative folk singer-songwriter. Her musical style highlights her pure vocal quality and the distinctive sound of a nylon-string guitar, and her songs “have an intimacy to them that feels almost intrusive.” – Glide Magazine

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Eli Lev

FFO: Noah Kahan, Jason Mraz, Jack Johnson

Triple Wammie Award-winning singer-songwriter Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time. Eli pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. His unique brand of ‘Indie Folk Poptimism’ creates an irresistibly uplifting, emotionally resonant, and down-to-earth authentic listening experience.

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