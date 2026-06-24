Alumni Safe at Home Kickball Tournament 2026

Welcome Back, Kickball Alumni!

You’ve stepped up to the plate with us before, and we’re excited to invite you back for another year of the Safe at Home Kickball Tournament!

This special Alumni Division is our way of welcoming back returning teams who have supported Bridges to Independence in past tournaments. Reunite your crew, bring your competitive spirit, and join us for a day of friendly competition, community, and purpose.

📅 Saturday, August 8th at 8AM

📍 Gunston Park, 1401 28th St S, Arlington, VA 22206

👥 Teams of 10–15 players welcome

🎯 All skill levels encouraged

🤝 Registration closes July 27th

Register today and help us kick homelessness out of the park!