Afterglow Weekend VIP Pass

The festival ends. The weekend doesn’t.

AFTERGLOW WEEKEND is DC’s official LGBTQ+ nightlife takeover during Project GLOW, the city’s largest EDM festival. Formerly Project BUNKER, now expanded across multiple venues for the queer ravers who keep going after the gates close.

Three nights. Four events. One VIP pass. ABEL brings a special extended set to BUNKER Friday (10PM to 5AM). KARSTEN SOLLORS headlines Saturday at BUNKER (10PM to 3AM). The official Saturday afterparty moves to DISTRICT EAGLE for the first time ever, with SAM BLACKY, LASER FOX, and BUCK/OFF going until sunrise (3AM to 8AM). MATT SUAVE closes the weekend Sunday night at BUNKER (11PM to 4AM). VIP Weekend passes include guaranteed entry to all four events and a dedicated VIP line at every door.

Skip the wait, secure your spot. Only a limited number of VIP passes are released. Once they’re gone, it’s single-event tickets only, subject to capacity. Proudly sponsored by GHOST Energy.

BUNKER + DISTRICT EAGLE