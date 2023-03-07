A Shamrockin’ all-day St. Patty’s Celebration in Clarendon

There’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with Guinness and Jameson specials and an all-night DJ party! Visit Wilson Hardware on Friday, 3/17 for a shamrockin’ celebration featuring discounted Guinness beers and Jameson drinks all day from open-9 p.m., as well as a St. Patrick’s Day-themed DJ dance party all night long.

Looking to celebrate earlier in the evening? Join them for happy hour from 3-7 p.m. for discounted cocktails and light bites.