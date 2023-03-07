Friday // Mar 17, 2023
A Shamrockin’ all-day St. Patty’s Celebration in Clarendon
2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
About this event
There’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with Guinness and Jameson specials and an all-night DJ party! Visit Wilson Hardware on Friday, 3/17 for a shamrockin’ celebration featuring discounted Guinness beers and Jameson drinks all day from open-9 p.m., as well as a St. Patrick’s Day-themed DJ dance party all night long.
Looking to celebrate earlier in the evening? Join them for happy hour from 3-7 p.m. for discounted cocktails and light bites.