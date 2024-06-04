Zumba with Gatrell: Fitness at the Fountain Monday Class Series

Official Fray Event

Monday, July 15, 2024

Zumba with Gatrell: Fitness at the Fountain Monday Class Series

1601 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington

Crystal City Water Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Make a splash on your wellness journey with our Fitness at the Fountain series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m. for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

  • July 15: Zumba with Gatrell
  • July 22: Kickboxing with Vika
  • July 29: Mind Your Body Oasis
  • August 5: Yoga with Bucky
  • August 12: Mind Your Body Oasis
  • August 19: HIIT / Core with Dolcie
  • August 26: Zumba with Ana

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot. 

Tags

fitnessFray eventsNational Landing

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, July 15, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Crystal City Water Park
View Map