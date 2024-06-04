Zumba with Ana: Fitness at the Fountain Monday Class Series

Sunday, June 9th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
Official Fray Event
Crystal City Water ParkMore details
Make a splash on your wellness journey with our Fitness at the Fountain series!
Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m. for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:
Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.
Interestsfitness, Fray events, National Landing
NeighborhoodArlington
Share with friends