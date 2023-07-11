Zumba on the Plaza

Ditch the workout and join the party. This fun, easy to follow cardio dance class combines high energy and motivating music. Unique moves and combinations will make you feel like you are partying on the dance floor. Zumba is the best way to “dance away your worries.” Join local Arlington Zumba instructor, Christine, each Wednesday morning on the Plaza – bring your water bottle and get ready to move! All ages, fitness levels, and abilities are welcome.