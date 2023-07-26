Creative, lyrical, and insightful storyteller/vocalist, with over 20 years of experience in writing and recording music. A 2016 Source Magazine Unsigned Hype, Yusha makes dope music that tells a story, and inspires greatness. He believes that his success must be built with the hands and hearts of people, and not off their backs. He uses his music to connect, inspire, and challenge listeners to live life “With Great Care.”

Experience Yusha Assad live at Songbyrd.