Youth Pride DMV 2023: The Revival

Monday, September 4th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Ballou STAY Opportunity AcademyMore details
Youth Pride is back in the DMV! You’re invited to join us for Youth Pride DMV, a day-long event where LGBTQ+ youth take center stage and celebrate their identities with pride and joy! Youth Pride features workshops, live performances, activities, a resource fair, and community connections.
Youth Pride DMV is designed for LGBTQ+ youth ages 6-20, but we welcome allied friends, family, and caregivers to join in the fun.
Volunteers are also welcomed! Sign up to volunteer here.
InterestsFood + Drink, Events, LGBTQ, Live performances, Outdoor Activities
Share with friends