Saturday, August 5, 2023

Youth Pride DMV 2023: The Revival

3401 4th Street Southeast Washington, DC 20032
Capitol Hill

Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy

Free

About This Event

Youth Pride is back in the DMV! You’re invited to join us for Youth Pride DMV, a day-long event where LGBTQ+ youth take center stage and celebrate their identities with pride and joy! Youth Pride features workshops, live performances, activities, a resource fair, and community connections.

Youth Pride DMV is designed for LGBTQ+ youth ages 6-20, but we welcome allied friends, family, and caregivers to join in the fun.

Volunteers are also welcomed! Sign up to volunteer here.

