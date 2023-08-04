Youth Pride DMV 2023: The Revival

Youth Pride is back in the DMV! You’re invited to join us for Youth Pride DMV, a day-long event where LGBTQ+ youth take center stage and celebrate their identities with pride and joy! Youth Pride features workshops, live performances, activities, a resource fair, and community connections.

Youth Pride DMV is designed for LGBTQ+ youth ages 6-20, but we welcome allied friends, family, and caregivers to join in the fun.

Volunteers are also welcomed! Sign up to volunteer here.