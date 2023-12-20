Your KEY to Homeownership in 2024 – Free Homebuyer Seminar w/ Irina Tyszko

Your KEY to Homeownership in 2024 – Free Homebuyer Seminar with Irina Tyszko

Join us for an exciting in-person event at Bediz Group’s Dupont Circle office in Washington D.C.! During this seminar, you’ learn the process of how to purchase a home within the DMV and advice on how to get your own set of keys in 2024! Donovan Tyson with Motto Mortgage (#2271473) will also be present to provide an overview of mortgage options and special programs such as HPAP and DC Open Doors that can help make ownership more affordable. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to learn from real estate experts, Irina Tyszko & Donovan Tyson! Get ready to unlock the door to homeownership and take the first step towards your future. Mark your calendars and secure your spot now!

If you’re unable to attend, but would like to schedule a confidential consultation with Irina, she can be reached at 202-854-8624 or [email protected].

Bediz Group is one of the area’s top-producing teams with Keller Williams Capital Properties (main office: 202-243-7700). For more details on Bediz Group, please visit bediz.com or call us at 202-642-1616.