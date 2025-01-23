Young, Black, and Funny at Miracle Theatre

This is a show that is produced and co-headlined during black history month by Jasmine Burton and Benny Nwokeabia. Born in Washington DC Benny is half Nigerian half Ethiopian but grew up overseas in Geneva, Switzerland. He has performed in NYC (Broadway comedy club, Stand NY, Greenwich and other), DC (DC Improv,Comedy Loft, HotBed, Drafthouse and others) as well as internationally in Switzerland, Mexico and Canada (Zoo Fest, Just for Laughs). He has worked with acts such as Matt Rife, Deray Davis, Nate Jackson, Zainab Johnson, Josh Johnson, Ian Lara, Tony Woods as well as others. Most recently took home 2nd place in the 2023 Seattle international Comedy Competition. He was named runner up in the Magoobys 2022 Comedian of the year competition and was named Winner of the DC Improv’s Comedy Kumite competition.

Jasmine Burton is a barred attorney from Los Angeles living and working in DC. Jasmine has performed stand up all throughout the DMV and across the country – including The Comedy Store, Westside Comedy Club, The DC Improv, Room 808, Hotbed, DC Comedy Loft, The Port, and Magoobys – as well as opening and hosting shows for Matt Rife, Lil Rel, Tony Woods, Aida Rodriguez, Zainab Johnson, Earthquake, and other comics seen on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central. A blend of west coast and east coast swagger, Jasmine is best known for her high energy, punchlines, and hilarious infusion of the law and her life experience into her comedy. Jasmine brings an edgy, witty, and intellectual humor that keeps her audiences at the edge of their seat… or falling out of them.