Los Angeles based, and New York raised indie pop project Yoke Lore is the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, previously of Yellerkin and Walk the Moon. Yoke Lore layers like Bon Iver, beats like M83, and gets to the heart of things like Phoebe Bridgers does. Galvin’s songs combine echoing waves of banjo, vocals, and percussion to create arresting pop music with tactile candor and conviction. Galvin grew up in an artistic family, his mother a director and his father an actor and sculptor. He was immersed in painting, photography, and ballet from an early age, eventually finding his first musical passion in the drums. While pursuing music, his artistry in other disciplines has not faltered, even lending his own designs to all his music’s cover art, as well as choreographing & dancing for some of his music videos. Galvin tours non-stop, playing shows and festivals spanning North America and Europe. His music has amassed 450M+ streams and he has earned an RIAA Gold certification for his hit song “Beige”. Yoke Lore has released their first song of 2023 with the cinematic and emotive “Winona” on May 11th and will be following up with much more music very soon.