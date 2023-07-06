YOGA WITH GOATS – MARYLAND is back for our 7th season!!

We hope that you will join us for a fun yoga class with goats on Saturday, August 5th at 9:30 am

WHERE – Tanglewood Farm, 315 Ashton Road, Ashton, Maryland.

WHEN – class time is at 9:30am, but it’s best to arrive about 15-20 minutes early to check in and get situated on your mat.

class is approximately 1 hour with the goats, plus spend a little time after class visiting and taking selfies with the kids!

COST – $35 (plus Eventbrite fees)

**For liability reasons, each guest in attendance on the farm must have a paid ticket and sign a liability waiver, whether you intend to practice or not.

**Parking is limited – carpooling is suggested if attending with friends

**Minimum age for participation in public classes is 10 years old

**In the event of cancellation by the event organizer due to rain or any other unforeseen circumstances, rescheduling and refunds will be accommodated.

Please see all answers to FAQs on our website: www.yogawithgoatsmd.com

Find us on Facebook – @yogawithgoatsmaryland

Find us on Instagram – @maryland_goat_yoga