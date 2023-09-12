Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

Join our yoga instructor for an hour long Yoga Class on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace. A gentle flow yoga class. We will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxation. Please bring water, a towel, and yoga mat. Wear comfortable yoga wear.

Class may be canceled due to inclement weather, you will receive an email if class is canceled.

$10 per class

Please note that out of respect for teachers and fellow participants, we will not allow anyone to enter class 15 minutes after class starts. Thank you for your understanding. Tickets are non-refundable unless class is cancelled by the museum.