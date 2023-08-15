Saturday, September 2, 2023

Yoga in the Galleries

3550 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA
Arlington

the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Join us Saturday mornings in the Tiffany Gallery for an inspiring yoga flow session.  In this 60- minute class, you will move your body towards a presence with your inner creative and open yourself to what inspires. The flow will be ~50 minutes, and the session will close with time for journaling.

Participants should bring their own mat, water bottle, and notebook with writing utensil. No late entry.

Tags

wellnessfitness

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 2, 2023 10:00 am

Location

the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
View Map