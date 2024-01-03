Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

Yoga in the Galleries is a 60-minute yoga session designed to inspire and uplift. Hosted in the beautiful Tiffany Gallery every Saturday morning, you will be invited to move your body towards a presence with your inner creative. At the end of each flowing session, you will be invited to journal, doodle, draw or meditate.

Donation-Based Entry

This is a donation-based class that supports the Museum’s mission. We created tickets tiered at the levels of 10, 15, and 20. Opting for the higher level tickets makes way for those who can’t afford as much. No refunds given on tickets purchased. Thank you.