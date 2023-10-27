Yoga in the Galleries is a 60-minute yoga session hosted in the beautiful Tiffany Gallery. Move your body towards a presence with your inner creative, and open yourself to what inspires. After a 50-minute flowing session, you will be guided to meditate, doodle, draw, and write — enabling your creative mind to guide your hand in self-expression!

Saturdays: 10-11am (please note, there will be no class on Saturday, November 11)

Mondays: 6:30-7:30pm

Participants should bring their own mat, water bottle, and notebook with writing utensil. No late entry.

Donation-Based Entry

This is a donation-based class that supports the Museum’s mission. We created tickets tiered at the levels of 10, 15, and 20. Opting for the higher level tickets makes way for those who can’t afford as much. No refunds given on tickets purchased. Thank you.