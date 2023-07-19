Yoga in Reflection at National Building Museum

The National Building Museum Is illuminating this summer with LOOK HERE, their seventh Summer Block Party installation.

LOOK HERE was designed by Suchi Reddy, founder, and principal of Reddymade Architecture & Design in New York.

Reflective fractals and oversized mirrored pieces shaped like fortune-tellers will brighten the Center Court of the National Building Museum’s Great Hall.

We will enjoy an all-level yoga practice under the hanging reflective fractals, accompanied by a relaxing and grounding sound bath, facilitated by Mel of Beyond Yoga.

Space is LIMITED. Tickets are $30.

The NBM is located just four blocks from the National Mall, directly across the street from the Judiciary Square Metro (Red Line).

All are welcome–the class is open to brand new and seasoned yogis alike! No previous yoga experience required. Please purchase tickets in advance and BYO yoga mat.

ENTER THROUGH BACK DOOR LOADING DOCK