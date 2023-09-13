Saturday, September 16, 2023

Yoga for Busy Professionals with Ivory Howard

3310 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Cleveland Park Library

Free

We spend most of our days sitting at a desk hunched over the computer, losing flexibility and mobility in our muscles and joints. In this class, Ivory will walk you through several heart-opening and back-bending yoga poses to increase flexibility in your spine.

Backbends are some of the most therapeutic yoga postures. They improve spinal flexibility and stimulate the nervous system to relieve stress and anxiety. Through continued practice, you’ll see a change in your spinal flexibility.

No prior experience or any special equipment is needed. This workout can be done from anywhere with just an exercise mat. All levels are welcome.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and water for class with Ivory Howard.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 12:00 pm

