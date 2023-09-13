Yoga for Busy Professionals with Ivory Howard

We spend most of our days sitting at a desk hunched over the computer, losing flexibility and mobility in our muscles and joints. In this class, Ivory will walk you through several heart-opening and back-bending yoga poses to increase flexibility in your spine.

Backbends are some of the most therapeutic yoga postures. They improve spinal flexibility and stimulate the nervous system to relieve stress and anxiety. Through continued practice, you’ll see a change in your spinal flexibility.

No prior experience or any special equipment is needed. This workout can be done from anywhere with just an exercise mat. All levels are welcome.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and water for class with Ivory Howard.