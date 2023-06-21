Yoga at the Lake + Nature Walk

Join us for our free outdoor classes at Lakeside Park! These classes are free and open to the community. All ages are welcome. The classes will be taught by different Honest Soul Yoga teachers. After the class, self-led nature walks around the lake are optional!

Location: Lakeside Park- 5216 Pommeroy Dr, Fairfax, VA 22032

Parking: Free parking in the Lakeside Park parking lot and surrounding streets

Please bring your own yoga mat and water. We recommend bringing a hand towel, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and bug spray (just in case)!

Check out our video from last year!

*Our outdoor classes are weather contingent so keep an eye on our social media for last-minute changes/cancellations.