Yoga at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

WELLderness returns for a third year and Audrey has joined us to bring her yoga expertise to the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

About the Instructor

Audrey Roxas has been practicing yoga for over 15 years and initially sought it as a way to take a break from the daily work pressures. As her practice matured, she has also realized the spiritual and quieting benefits of yoga – the ability to stop the chatter and just be still. Certified at the 500 level, Audrey’s classes are fun, dynamic, and challenging. They are focused on building strength and stability (aiming for form versus depth) but offer plenty of room for students to work on expanding their own practice. With her continued desire to share her practice, Audrey is also certified in the healing art of Thai Yoga (assisted yoga). She attributes her love for yoga, her center, and grounding from all the wonderful teachers she has and had.

What you will be doing

Follow along with Audrey Roxas as she teaches participants yoga with a focus on strength and stability in a small group setting. Practice yoga while enjoying the sights and sounds of the Gardens during a summer morning at the park.

When

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 9:00am. Check-in opens at 8:45am.

Where

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, 1550 Anacostia Ave Northeast, Washington, DC 20019. Participants will meet at the picnic area past the visitor center.

Getting There

By car, there is a large visitors parking lot at the park entrance on Anacostia Ave and abundant street parking surrounding the park. By Metro, the park entrance is 1.0 mile from the Deanwood Metro Station and 1.3 miles from the Minnesota Ave Station, both on the Orange Line. By foot or bike, access the park via the Anacostia River Trail.

What to Bring

Participants should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, snack, bug spray, sun protection, and/or anything else one may carry when spending time outdoors. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes for being outdoors.

Contact

For questions or concerns reach out to Shannah Cumberbatch at [email protected] or 202-650-0455.

Learn about Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@kenaqgardens) and visit us at www.kenaqgardens.org.