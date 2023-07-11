Saturday, July 29, 2023

Yoga and Beer

7223 Centreville Rd. Suite 115 Manassas, VA

Eavesdrop Brewery

$22+

Get your body moving through yoga poses that will help you feel empowered and balanced.

 

Ignite your power and strength with a 45 minute all levels Vinyasa Yoga taught by 200 Hr Registered Yoga Teacher, Sienna.

 

Practice at Eavesdrop Brewery’ cozy taproom and enjoy a complimentary glass of Eavesdrop Brewery’s wide selection of beers/ciders of your choice after the class!

•Bring your own mat•

 

See you soon!

Saturday, July 29, 2023 11:00 am

