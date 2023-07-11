Yoga and Beer

Get your body moving through yoga poses that will help you feel empowered and balanced.

Ignite your power and strength with a 45 minute all levels Vinyasa Yoga taught by 200 Hr Registered Yoga Teacher, Sienna.

Practice at Eavesdrop Brewery’ cozy taproom and enjoy a complimentary glass of Eavesdrop Brewery’s wide selection of beers/ciders of your choice after the class!

•Bring your own mat•

See you soon!