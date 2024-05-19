Yes Queen! Comedy Show – PRIDE SPECIAL
Thursday, June 6, 2024

1523 22nd St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20037, US
Dupont Circle

DC Comedy Loft

About This Event

Celebrate Pride Month with the queens and royalty of DC comedy! This pride-themed stand-up showcase features the DMV’s funniest female-identifying, LGBTQ+, and non-binary comics. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Rainbow Families, supporting an LGBTQ+ cause while enjoying a laugh fit for royalty. Polish your crown and snag your ticket for a night of uproarious humor PLUS a burlesque intermission!

Thursday, June 6, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

DC Comedy Loft
