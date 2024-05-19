Yes Queen! Comedy Show – PRIDE SPECIAL

Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
DC Comedy LoftMore details
Celebrate Pride Month with the queens and royalty of DC comedy! This pride-themed stand-up showcase features the DMV’s funniest female-identifying, LGBTQ+, and non-binary comics. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Rainbow Families, supporting an LGBTQ+ cause while enjoying a laugh fit for royalty. Polish your crown and snag your ticket for a night of uproarious humor PLUS a burlesque intermission!
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
Share with friends