Get ready to cackle and howl at the Yes Queen! Comedy: Halloween Special on Thursday, October 16th! Headlining our haunted house of humor is the spine-tingling Elizabeth Booker Houston, along with a wicked lineup of women and LGBTQ+ comics! We’re also raising funds for Abortion Access Front! Doors creak open at 7 PM, and the show kicks off at 8 PM at Pikio Taco. COSTUMES HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!!!