Yes Queen! Comedy: Halloween Special
Thursday, October 16, 2025

Yes Queen! Comedy: Halloween Special

1900 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan Dupont Circle

Pikio Taco

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$23.18 (additional donations encouraged)

About This Event

Get ready to cackle and howl at the Yes Queen! Comedy: Halloween Special on Thursday, October 16th! Headlining our haunted house of humor is the spine-tingling Elizabeth Booker Houston, along with a wicked lineup of women and LGBTQ+ comics! We’re also raising funds for Abortion Access Front! Doors creak open at 7 PM, and the show kicks off at 8 PM at Pikio Taco. COSTUMES HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!!!

Tags

CharityComedyEventsLGBTQIALive performances

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 16, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Pikio Taco
View Map