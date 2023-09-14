Wunder Garten’s 9th Annual Oktoberfest Festival

From September 15th to October 15th, Wunder Garten will be having daily Oktoberfest celebrations. The event promises to serve up a delicious taste of authentic German beers and food as well as live oompah music, Bavarian games and lively DJ parties. Throughout the dates will also be special Oktoberfest celebrations such as the Bavarian Olympics, a day packed with competition and prizes such as a $100 tab, Dogtoberfest, taking place during their Sunday Yappy Hour, and a Pride-dedicated celebration called Pridetoberfest on September 28th.