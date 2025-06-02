WOVEN TOGETHER

World Pride Mega party

DC, IT’S time to Level Up this Pride season as DWP and Capital Pride bring not only the vibes, the music, the fashion and the MEN Together we’re bringing the MAGIC.

Join us at on Friday June 6th at DC’s most exclusive venue THE PARK AT 14TH for World Pride’s Mega Party for men…..

THE PARK AT 14TH

920 14TH NW

WASHINGTON DC

DOORS OPEN: 10:30pm – 4am