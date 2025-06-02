WOVEN TOGETHER

Saturday, June 7th, 2025 @ 12:00:pm
Pride on the Pier 2025
The Wharf - District & Transit Pier
The Park at 14thMore details
World Pride Mega party
DC, IT’S time to Level Up this Pride season as DWP and Capital Pride bring not only the vibes, the music, the fashion and the MEN Together we’re bringing the MAGIC.
Join us at on Friday June 6th at DC’s most exclusive venue THE PARK AT 14TH for World Pride’s Mega Party for men…..
THE PARK AT 14TH
920 14TH NW
WASHINGTON DC
DOORS OPEN: 10:30pm – 4am
