WOVEN TOGETHER
Friday, June 6, 2025

WOVEN TOGETHER

920 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

The Park at 14th

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

World Pride Mega party
DC, IT’S time to Level Up this Pride season as DWP and Capital Pride bring not only the vibes, the music, the fashion and the MEN  Together we’re bringing the MAGIC.

Join us at on Friday June 6th at DC’s most exclusive venue THE PARK AT 14TH for World Pride’s Mega Party for men…..
THE PARK AT 14TH
920 14TH NW
WASHINGTON DC
DOORS OPEN: 10:30pm – 4am

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 6, 2025 10:30 pm

Location

The Park at 14th
View Map