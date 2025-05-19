WORLD PRIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The last time World Pride came to the US was NYC 2019. Now for the first and only time ever in history, the largest LGBTQ+ celebration comes to DC on the 50th Anniversary of Capital Pride.

Presented by Dreamland with Production by Insomniac, prepare for a one-of-a-kind 2-day music festival experience spanning 3 STAGES with diverse mind-blowing talent, cutting-edge art and immersive experiences like no other. This will truly be THE Pride event that everyone will be talking about for years to come.