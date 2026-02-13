World Premiere of “The Creation Rose”

The one-hour documentary The Creation Rose explores the design, construction, and cultural impact of Washington National Cathedral’s third great eye, the nearly 30-foot diameter stained-glass West Rose.

Viewers are transported back in time to reveal not only how the window was created, but why but why its radical theme of “creation” was chosen – and why Rowan LeCompte was entrusted with it.

Letters and notes from the architect and artist, as well as archival interviews with the late stained-glass master LeCompte, his longtime fabricator Dieter Goldkuhle and their families; cathedral staff and stone masons; and images of the construction process during the 1970s alongside modern drone footage of the stunning window all combine to tell an inspiring story.