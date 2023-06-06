Monday, June 19, 2023

World Martini Day

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Join WHINO to celebrate Martini Day with a special menu of the best martinis in town. Their expert bartenders have you covered, whether you want to sip on classic martinis or try out some of our unique and creative twists on the traditional cocktail. With a variety of flavors and ingredients, you’ll be sure to find a martini that suits your taste buds. So gather your friends and come celebrate World Martini Day at WHINO.

Tags

mixologyrestaurantsFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Monday, June 19, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

WHINO
View Map