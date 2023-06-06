World Gin Day Tasting

Guests’ tastebuds will travel the globe with a Gin flight and tasting at WHINO for World Gin Day! Participants can choose three from WHINO’s generous selection of gin for a $20 Create-Your-Own Flight available throughout the restaurant, all night long. For a deeper dive, guided gin-tasting experience, WHINO is offering a class at 7 p.m. WHINO’s knowledgeable staff will guide guests through a selection of gins from around the world, each with its distinct flavor profile and history. For $35 per person, participants of the guided tasting event will savor a ¾ ounce pour each of four different Gins: Sipsmith London Dry Gin, Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, and Roku Japanese Gin.