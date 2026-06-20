World Cup Watch Parties Are Coming to Acqua Bistecca
Friday, June 19, 2026

World Cup Watch Parties Are Coming to Acqua Bistecca

14 Ridge Square, Washington DC NW.

Acqua Bistecca

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About This Event

Acqua Bistecca, the beloved Michael Mina Italian chophouse, is bringing the world’s biggest sporting event to your neighborhood. We’ve installed TVs and are hosting a Global Soccer Watch Party series for every World Cup match through June 23rd. Come for the game, stay for the happy hour.

  • Ricotta Meatball Spiedini $4

  • Arancino $7
  • Rhode Island Calamari $11
  • Campanelle Verde $17

  • Burrata Burger $19

Cocktails from $10, wine from $10, and Peroni (lager or N/A) just $6.

WHEN: Doors open at 3 PM on Friday, June 19th for the opening match. Games continue through Tuesday, June 23rd. Full schedule below.

Tuesday, June 23
7 PM: Panama v. Croatia

WHERE: Acqua Bistecca, 14 Ridge Square, Washington DC NW.

WHY: Because great soccer deserves great food. Settle in with house made focaccia, Rhode Island calamari, a $10 cocktail, and the thrill of watching it all unfold live. Happy Hour runs all day Monday and Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM, with bites starting at $4 and drinks from $6.

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Date

Friday, June 19, 2026 03:00 pm

Location

Acqua Bistecca
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