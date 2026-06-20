World Cup Watch Parties Are Coming to Acqua Bistecca

Acqua Bistecca, the beloved Michael Mina Italian chophouse, is bringing the world’s biggest sporting event to your neighborhood. We’ve installed TVs and are hosting a Global Soccer Watch Party series for every World Cup match through June 23rd. Come for the game, stay for the happy hour.

Ricotta Meatball Spiedini $4

Arancino $7

Rhode Island Calamari $11

Campanelle Verde $17

Burrata Burger $19

Cocktails from $10, wine from $10, and Peroni (lager or N/A) just $6.

WHEN: Doors open at 3 PM on Friday, June 19th for the opening match. Games continue through Tuesday, June 23rd. Full schedule below.

Tuesday, June 23

7 PM: Panama v. Croatia

WHERE: Acqua Bistecca, 14 Ridge Square, Washington DC NW.

WHY: Because great soccer deserves great food. Settle in with house made focaccia, Rhode Island calamari, a $10 cocktail, and the thrill of watching it all unfold live. Happy Hour runs all day Monday and Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM, with bites starting at $4 and drinks from $6.