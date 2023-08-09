The World Culture Festival is a vibrant celebration of diversity and unity, taking place on Fri Sep 29, 2023 at the iconic National Mall in Washington, DC. This event brings together people from all walks of life to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of cultures from around the globe.

Visitors from every corner of the globe can be a part of the World Culture Festival, honoring our rich human diversity expressed through music, art, food, dance, meditation and inspirational talks. This landmark event will bring the world together in celebration to uplift the human spirit and reaffirm a collective commitment to peace and unity.

In its fourth iteration, the World Culture Festival in Washington, DC will be an Olympic-scale celebration, with expected participation from over 180 countries and thousands of diverse artists.

Registration and ticket information for the fall festival in Washington, DC can be found at www.wcf.artofliving.org.