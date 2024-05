Pride Field Day 2024

The theme: Welcome to the Discotheque

Celebrate joy + play at WØRK’s Pride Field Day on June 8th at Hi-Lawn, the rooftop at Union Market. Work together to accomplish a series of hilarious and athletic field day games to win!

We’re celebrating queer joy through play again this year, with a few exciting updates:

Every participant will be custom outfitted in a top by lululemon

Enjoy complimentary face painting by artist Rhythm and portrait studio by Aysha

We’ll have a LIVE DJ – all day vibes via Fish House Funk

Meet your MOTHER: Desiree Dik is Mistress of Ceremonies

Brunch provided by Hi-Lawn

Drag show begins at 1PM at Hi-Lawn, the rooftop at @unionmarketdc

You’ll receive a personal email after booking so we can get your sizes for a top from lululemon, to be received as your gift upon arrival.