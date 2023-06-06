Workout to End Alzheimer’s

Workout to End Alz is an all-day workout fundraising event for The Longest Day to raise needed funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. All proceeds go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Over 50 Onelife Fitness locations will host Workout to End Alz with an all-star lineup of instructors and a variety of formats including Cycle, Zumba, Body Pump, and more. Each participant will donate a minimum of $25 although we encourage everyone to strive to raise $100 or more.