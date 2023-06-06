Saturday, June 10, 2023

Workout to End Alzheimer’s

Alexandria, VA
$25+

About This Event

Workout to End Alz is an all-day workout fundraising event for The Longest Day to raise needed funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. All proceeds go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Over 50 Onelife Fitness locations will host Workout to End Alz with an all-star lineup of instructors and a variety of formats including Cycle, Zumba, Body Pump, and more. Each participant will donate a minimum of $25 although we encourage everyone to strive to raise $100 or more.

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 08:00 am

Location

Alexandria
