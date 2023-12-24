Working Owner and Founder
Sunday, December 31, 2023

Working Owner and Founder

506 H ST NE LL (Lower Level), WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20002-6895, US
NoMa

BINGE BAR

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

REFRESHED BEGINNINGS NYE PARTY TIER PACKAGES TIER 1 “GENERAL ADMISSION” $30A La Carte Beer & Wine Tasting Complimentary Champagne Toast Promo Code: Enter ‘tier1_promo’ at checkout and get 15% OFF TIER 2 “GENERAL ADMISSION + OPEN BAR” $75 Open Bar from 10PM - MIDNIGHT Beer & Wine Tasting Complimentary Champagne Toast Promo Code: Enter ‘tier2_promo’ at checkout and get 15% OFF TIER 3 “ADMISSION + PRE FIXE MENU + OPEN BAR” $145 PRE FIXE MENU: Mango Pico De Gallo, Chicken or Veggie Lumpia, Binge On These Wings, Brie Almondine, Charcuterie Board, Flan Open Bar from 9PM - MIDNIGHT Beer & Wine Tasting Complimentary Champagne Toast Promo Code: Enter ‘tier3_promo’ at checkout and get 15% OF

About This Event

You could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re choosing to welcome the year 2024 with us. Let’s cheers to that! On December 31st, we’re redefining NYE celebration and kickstart Dry January with an array of tantalizing non-alcoholic cocktails and activations at BINGE.
Enjoy a pre fixed menu with friends & family, an open bar, beer & wine tastings, board games, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and an all-around-the-world playlist by DJ HEV. Feel free to hit the dance floor and let loose, because we will. Sans booze! Are you ready for a spectacular year ahead, filled with delicious moments and exciting experiences?

// EARLY BIRD SALE PROMO CODES //
Enter “tier1_promo” for 15% OFF T1 PACKAGE
Enter “tier2_promo” for 15% OFF T2 PACKAGE
Enter “tier3_promo” for 15% OFF T3 PACKAGE
Grab a ticket. Let’s raise a toast to a night of flavor and festivity at Washington, DC’s first alcohol free bar.
Come celebrate with us. Come as you are!!!

Tags

DJ

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, December 31, 2023 09:00 pm
Doors open at 09:00 pm

Location

BINGE BAR
View Map