Working Owner and Founder

You could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re choosing to welcome the year 2024 with us. Let’s cheers to that! On December 31st, we’re redefining NYE celebration and kickstart Dry January with an array of tantalizing non-alcoholic cocktails and activations at BINGE.

Enjoy a pre fixed menu with friends & family, an open bar, beer & wine tastings, board games, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and an all-around-the-world playlist by DJ HEV. Feel free to hit the dance floor and let loose, because we will. Sans booze! Are you ready for a spectacular year ahead, filled with delicious moments and exciting experiences?

// EARLY BIRD SALE PROMO CODES //

Enter “tier1_promo” for 15% OFF T1 PACKAGE

Enter “tier2_promo” for 15% OFF T2 PACKAGE

Enter “tier3_promo” for 15% OFF T3 PACKAGE

Grab a ticket. Let’s raise a toast to a night of flavor and festivity at Washington, DC’s first alcohol free bar.

Come celebrate with us. Come as you are!!!