WØRK X LINDSAY BISHOP FITNESS POP-UP

LINDSAY BISHOP’S BAD BISH FITNESS & WELLNESS POP-UP CLASS | EXPERIENCE SERIES | CLASS ONE

🚨DC Baddies, it’s GO TIME! 🚨

Get ready to sculpt, sweat, and unleash your inner Bad Bish with fitness leader @lindsay_bishop at AutoShop for an epic mat-based sculpt workout. This isn’t just a workout, it’s a fitness and wellness experience and most importantly in Lindsay’s words it’s going to be ‘fire flames’ vibes. Think high-energy movement, empowering beats, and a room full of strong women hyping each other up.

💪🏻 No equipment? No problem. We’ve got mats & waters covered– just bring yourself, your bestie, and that Bad Bish energy. The goal is to meet new people, get out of your routine, and have a damn good time doing it.

🩰 Lindsay’s class is designed with the female body in mind, combining mat-based strength and sculpt movements for a workout that’s both effective and empowering. With a focus on clean, controlled form and exploring your ranges of motion, you’ll build strength without excessive jumping. Don’t be suprised if you see Lindsay’s pre-professional dance training shine through- it compliments her strength coach training from HUSTLE DMV well.

✨And because Lindsay loves to work hard and play hard– she’s planned you a treat. Lindsay is teaming up with locally owned female businesses– Skincando, a luxury skincare brand for a Facial Tone-Up Bar and product samples to refresh your post-sweat glow and Self Care & Co for delicious post-workout juice bar to keep you feeling revitalized – including the custom ‘Bad Bish’ flavor made by Lindsay for you. Both founders will be on site and are so excited to meet you after the sweat.

A Bad Bish doesn’t gatekeep and Lindsay has some extra thoughtful surprises planned for you to make this a memorable experience 👀🤩