WORDS BEATS & LIFE FESTIVAL 2024

Jazz & Blossoms returns to Franklin Park for an all-out park jam on Sunday, April 7. This free, outdoor event will celebrate the beauty and nature of the city with a musical backdrop, celebrating the National Cherry Blossom Festival and headlined by Grammy Award-winning artists Digable Planets.

Additional featured performances include the Sun Ra Arkestra (directed by Marshall Allen), Madison McFerrin, Kassa Overall‌, JoGo project and DJ John Murph.

Attendees will also experience:

Live music and DJs

Graffiti mural walls

Free swag and giveaways with proof of event registration

Games

Food trucks and vendors

Activities for the whole family

Haiku writing

Workshops

Face painting

Flower balloons

Jazz & Blossoms — a premier event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival — is produced by Words Beats & Life in collaboration with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District. This event serves as a bookend to the Words Beats & Life Festival, taking place from Monday, April 1, through Sunday, April 7. For more event information, click here.

This is event is rain or shine. Stay up to date by following Words Beats and Life and the DowntownDC BID.

Please be sure to observe the Franklin Park rules while you’re at Jazz & Blossoms:

Do not smoke or use illegal substances

Do not consume alcohol outside of designated event or retail space

Please walk your dog, on a leash, and clean up after it

Do not vandalize or deface property

Do not cook, grill, barbecue, or use open flame

Do not camp

Do not skateboard, bike, or ride motorized vehicles

Do not swim or bathe in the fountain