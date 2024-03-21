WORDS BEATS & LIFE FESTIVAL 2024

Saturday, April 20th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
Jazz & Blossoms returns to Franklin Park for an all-out park jam on Sunday, April 7. This free, outdoor event will celebrate the beauty and nature of the city with a musical backdrop, celebrating the National Cherry Blossom Festival and headlined by Grammy Award-winning artists Digable Planets.
Additional featured performances include the Sun Ra Arkestra (directed by Marshall Allen), Madison McFerrin, Kassa Overall, JoGo project and DJ John Murph.
Attendees will also experience:
Live music and DJs
Graffiti mural walls
Free swag and giveaways with proof of event registration
Games
Food trucks and vendors
Activities for the whole family
Haiku writing
Workshops
Face painting
Flower balloons
Jazz & Blossoms — a premier event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival — is produced by Words Beats & Life in collaboration with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District. This event serves as a bookend to the Words Beats & Life Festival, taking place from Monday, April 1, through Sunday, April 7. For more event information, click here.
This is event is rain or shine. Stay up to date by following Words Beats and Life and the DowntownDC BID.
Please be sure to observe the Franklin Park rules while you’re at Jazz & Blossoms:
Do not smoke or use illegal substances
Do not consume alcohol outside of designated event or retail space
Please walk your dog, on a leash, and clean up after it
Do not vandalize or deface property
Do not cook, grill, barbecue, or use open flame
Do not camp
Do not skateboard, bike, or ride motorized vehicles
Do not swim or bathe in the fountain
