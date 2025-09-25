Wool & Wine: Canvas Edition

Join us for an unforgettable Sip & Paint experience where creativity flows as freely as the wine! You will be provided a hand-drawn stencil and acrylic paints to bring your vision to life and a complimentary wine pairing from Grand Cata to enhance your experience.

This event is perfect for any occasion—whether it’s a girls’ night out, a romantic date night, something to do with friends, or a community-building gathering. The session is designed to be relaxing, educational and fun so you can focus on unleashing your inner artist. We can accommodate all levels of artists from beginner to advanced. Our instructor will be there every step of the way to help you add those perfect finishing touches, from retracing stencils to enhancing your masterpiece to helping mix acrylic paints to find those perfect colors and hues. We’ll even dry your artwork on-site to ensure it’s ready to take home!

Come ready to sip, paint, and make memories that will last as long as your beautiful artwork!