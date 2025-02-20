WOMEN’S MONTH EUCALYPTUS BOUQUETS AND MOCKTAILS

Come celebrate Women’s Month with Jungle & Loom and Sip Plant Magic (two women owned small businesses!) at Jungle & Loom Union Market! Build your own eucalyptus bouquet with different varieties of eucalyptus and taste non alcoholic cocktails

Eucalyptus types available could include such as Baby Blue, Gunni, Parvifolia, Seeded, Silver Dollar, and Willow.

One non alcoholic cocktail of your choice will be served. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Every paid workshop participant will receive a 10% discount on in-store Jungle & Loom purchases the day of the event.