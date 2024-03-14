Women’s Home Renovation Workshop

Ready to take on a home renovation project but don’t know where to start?? Dive into the world of home renovations in this Renovators 101 workshop created for women! Whether you’re eyeing a kitchen upgrade, a bathroom overhaul, or a complete home transformation, this this workshop is your ticket to remodeling empowerment.

You’ll conquer renovation anxiety, sharpen your budget management skills, select contractors with confidence, and learn how to avoid common pitfalls. This (gender-inclusive) class doesn’t just address the technical aspects of remodeling; it also focuses on overcoming the emotional and logistical hurdles that often accompany such projects. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project or hiring professional contractors, you’ll learn to self-advocate and make well informed decisions!

Led by Erin Helland, home renovation coach and founder of HardHat Diplomat. With guests Denny Cruz, general contractor and President of AGC Custom Builders, and Alison Scimeca, realtor and founder of THE RARE DC. Secure your spot today and step closer to making your dream home a reality!

Saturday, March 23. 9am to 5pm.