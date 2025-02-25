Women of Color Trailblazing DC Business
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Women of Color Trailblazing DC Business

1734 20th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009 United States

Ìpàdé

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Join us for a night of networking and sharing— Celebrate DC’s Women of Color! Bites and drinks included in the donation.

AGENDA

5:30-6:15 Networking

6:15-7:15 Panel

7:15-8PM Networking

MODERATOR: Roxanne Bellamy, Roxanne Bellamy & Co

SPEAKERS:
Rahama Wright – Founder @sheayeleen @yeleenbeauty

Shermica Farquhar- Founder @sokatribes

Cee Smith – Co-Founder @femmefataledc

Pauline Idogho- Founder @mocktailclubdc

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 05:30 pm

Location

Ìpàdé
View Map